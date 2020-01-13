Global  

Here are the 2020 presidential candidates’ plans for affordable housing

HousingWire Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
As the 2020 presidential election heats up, the numerous candidates are tackling the issues at hand, and while it may seem like affordable housing and housing in general have been on the back burner for most candidates so far, that doesn't mean that they've all been silent about housing to this point. Here are the proposed affordable housing fixes from each candidate so far.

The post Here are the 2020 presidential candidates’ plans for affordable housing appeared first on HousingWire.
