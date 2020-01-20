Offerpad launches in two new markets Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Offerpad announced on Monday that it is now available in Jacksonville, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama. The latter market will feature Keller Offers powered by Offerpad.



The post Offerpad launches in two new markets appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

