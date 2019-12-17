Mortgage applications jump 5% on low mortgage rates
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Low interest rates drove an increase in mortgage applications in the last week. The MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, now sits at its highest level since May 2013.
One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..
U.S. mortgage rates continue their sharp decline, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.51 percent for the week ending Jan. 30 — a... bizjournals Also reported by •HousingWire •Seattle Times