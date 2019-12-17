Global  

Mortgage applications jump 5% on low mortgage rates

HousingWire Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Low interest rates drove an increase in mortgage applications in the last week. The MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, now sits at its highest level since May 2013.

