Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Congress about economic fallout from pandemic while President Trump live-tweeted criticisms. The post Powell warns Congress of pandemic fallout while Trump live-tweets criticism appeared first on HousingWire.



Recent related videos from verified sources House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published on January 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Trump lashes out at Fed while Powell testifies before U.S. House committee President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism that the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates too high and seemed to say the U.S. central bank's chair, Jerome...

Reuters 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Time2Be...🍴🥗💃🏡🏢 President Trump blames Fed chairman for stock market dip, says “Fed rate is too high.” https://t.co/fCBHRkeKeu February 11, 2020 at 01:00PM 47 minutes ago HousingWire President Trump blames Fed chairman for stock market dip, says “Fed rate is too high.” https://t.co/3GcW8E3h0j 48 minutes ago Maureen Williams Powell warns Congress of pandemic fallout while Trump live-tweets criticism https://t.co/LpSJcskVvc https://t.co/17CorBGQ1u 1 hour ago