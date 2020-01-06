Global  

Powell warns Congress of pandemic fallout while Trump live-tweets criticism

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Congress about economic fallout from pandemic while President Trump live-tweeted criticisms.

The post Powell warns Congress of pandemic fallout while Trump live-tweets criticism appeared first on HousingWire.
Trump lashes out at Fed while Powell testifies before U.S. House committee

President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism that the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates too high and seemed to say the U.S. central bank's chair, Jerome...
