Birth of a rental monolith? RentPath declares bankruptcy, agrees to sell to CoStar

HousingWire Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
CoStar Group, which already owns Apartments.com and several other online rental real estate platforms, could soon be the single biggest name in online rental real estate. That’s because CoStar announced that it has reached a deal to acquire RentPath, which owns Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com and Lovely.com, after RentPath declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The post Birth of a rental monolith? RentPath declares bankruptcy, agrees to sell to CoStar appeared first on HousingWire.
