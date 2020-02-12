Birth of a rental monolith? RentPath declares bankruptcy, agrees to sell to CoStar Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CoStar Group, which already owns Apartments.com and several other online rental real estate platforms, could soon be the single biggest name in online rental real estate. That’s because CoStar announced that it has reached a deal to acquire RentPath, which owns Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com and Lovely.com, after RentPath declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



The post Birth of a rental monolith? RentPath declares bankruptcy, agrees to sell to CoStar appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire RentPath from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces,...

Business Wire 1 week ago Also reported by • bizjournals



Tweets about this