Quicken Loans hits “pause” on One Reverse Mortgage, moves all employees to Rocket Mortgage

HousingWire Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Quicken Loans has become the largest mortgage lender in the country over the last few years due in large part to the growth of Rocket Mortgage, the company’s digital mortgage platform. As it turns out, Rocket Mortgage is becoming so big that it’s now consuming other parts of the Quicken Loans family of companies too, namely the company’s reverse mortgage lender.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates tick up, still near 3-year low

U.S. mortgage rates nudged up yet still remain near three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.47 percent for the week...
bizjournals


