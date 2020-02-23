Global  

Intuit buying Credit Karma for $7.1 billion

HousingWire Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Intuit, which already owns TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, is set to buy Credit Karma for more than $7 billion.

The post Intuit buying Credit Karma for $7.1 billion appeared first on HousingWire.
Intuit Is Expected to Buy Credit Karma in $7 Billion Deal

A start-up known for providing free credit scores, Credit Karma is set to avoid the I.P.O. market and instead sell to an established financial firm.
