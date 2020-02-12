Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low?

Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low?

HousingWire Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The lowest mortgage rates have ever been was around Thanksgiving 2012 when the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.31% (according to Freddie Mac data), but rising panic over the coronavirus could drive rates to lows never seen before.

The post Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low? appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

China cuts rates to lift virus-battered economy [Video]China cuts rates to lift virus-battered economy

China has cut rates to help an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but with growth forecast to slump many investors bet there's more stimulus to come. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion [Video]American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend. In 2019's fourth quarter, the debt jumped by $193..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears

Mortgage rates hit an 8-year low, dragged down by coronavirus fears** · *On Monday, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.34%, down from 3.42% last week, according to Mortgage News Daily. That's near an...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournalsMotley FoolSeattle TimesHousingWire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMcg11

W Mcg @GravelInstitute @chrisjnelson13 How about a nice big tax bill, lost jobs and maybe after taxes your job will $7.50… https://t.co/nTgD1whYYv 46 minutes ago

opijayasinghe

Opi Jayasinghe @DFA_Analyst @adamseconomics Also, I agree with your statement. I know you talk a lot about mortgage stress which i… https://t.co/4rzOGKBbNI 3 hours ago

Bennythesnitch

Benny the snitch @1Tblair @CNBCnow @GOP @POTUS CAN YOU SAY HOUSING BUBBLE BOYS & GIRLS The sector, which accounts for about 3.1% of… https://t.co/cDlLuV0jrj 3 hours ago

REAZOdotcom

REAZO With low mortgage rates and the median down payment at 6%, now might be the best time to buy a house. Learn more a… https://t.co/T6sxv45Puc 3 hours ago

JohnWake

John Wake U.S. house prices are 178% higher than in January 1990. But if we adjust for inflation, they're only 37% higher. An… https://t.co/tkAnAU2MnO 3 hours ago

NoSoulSnoho

420smokepit @HailieSpivey The funny part is getting approved for a mortgage is one of the things where your credit score has li… https://t.co/eApjJtpN1H 4 hours ago

lovetheunkind

Punk Socks I can't relate to all this mortgage/kids talk!! Let me tell you about decomposition rates!!! 4 hours ago

RealEstateHub

Inlanta Mortgage Michigan What do low interest rates really mean for you? 🤔https://t.co/GpGgVrEWUB #Rates #mortgagerates #mortgage… https://t.co/kmYWlkeVeE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.