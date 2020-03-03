Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut amid coronavirus fears

Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut amid coronavirus fears

HousingWire Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate by half a percentage point in an effort to bolster the economy and calm coronavirus fears.

The post Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut amid coronavirus fears appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jim Cramer on the Federal Reserve's Emergency Rate Cut

Jim Cramer on the Federal Reserve's Emergency Rate Cut 04:58

 Jim Cramer weighs in on the emergency rate cut from the Fed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell [Video]Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world&apos;s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell [Video]Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks add to their rapid recovery after the Fed unexpectedly cuts rates to boost the economy

Stocks add to their rapid recovery after the Fed unexpectedly cuts rates to boost the economy· *Stocks continued rising from their late February lows on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve ordered an emergency rate cut to stem mounting coronavirus...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

Stocks jump after US Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut

The US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by half a percentage point in its first emergency rate cut since the Great Recession in response to the spreading...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LATgeoffmohan

geoffrey mohan Stocks whipsaw after Fed cuts rates to counter coronavirus effects https://t.co/YybgHidtrG 21 seconds ago

galleydiana5

🇺🇸Diana🇺🇸 RT @love4thegameAK: 👀👀 Fed makes emergency rate cut to combat coronavirus fallout The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates Tues to cush… 49 seconds ago

jessielwilliams

jet-sy RT @byHeatherLong: BRAKING: Federal Reserve makes an emergency 50bps interest rate cut. It's the biggest cut since 2008 and the first eme… 2 minutes ago

NedaNews8

Neda Iranpour @ladydnyse @sxsw @Starbucks @EricNews8 @CBS8 Stock jumps after the Feds cut rates, take a look at this @cbs8 articl… https://t.co/wT2r6n9xz2 3 minutes ago

mixcom

Skip Dillard Stocks jump after Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut https://t.co/4fmE8QBbN4 via @MailOnline 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.