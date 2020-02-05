Global  

Supreme Court hears arguments on CFPB constitutionality

HousingWire Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the case that will determine the independence of the CFPB by deciding whether the president is able to fire its director at will.

