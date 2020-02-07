Global  

Borrowers rush to refinance as mortgage rates fall to near-record lows

HousingWire Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mortgage applications jumped double-digits this week as coronavirus fear heightens economic uncertainty, pushing mortgage rates to new lows.

U.S. mortgage rates hold steady near 3-year low

U.S. mortgage rates nudged up again, yet still remain near a three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.49 percent for...
bizjournals

Are mortgage rates about to hit an all-time low?

The lowest mortgage rates have ever been was around Thanksgiving 2012 when the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.31% (according to...
HousingWire

