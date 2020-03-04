Falling rates boost refi eligible mortgages Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Low borrowing costs have made 11.1 million U.S. mortgages “refi eligible,” meaning borrowers would save money by getting a new home loan even with the application and funding costs.



The post Falling rates boost refi eligible mortgages appeared first on HousingWire.

