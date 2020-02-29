MBA cancels upcoming technology conference over coronavirus concerns

Global  

Concerns of coronavirus have already affected the housing industry by driving mortgage rates down to record lows, but it looks like that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of impact. Case in point: the MBA announced Thursday that it is canceling its upcoming Technology Solutions Conference & Expo in California over health concerns.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
Large Denver physics conference canceled over coronavirus concerns

Large Denver physics conference canceled over coronavirus concerns 02:01

 A physics conference expected to draw 10,000 people to Denver has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

