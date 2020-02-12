Global  

Will rock-bottom interest rates lead to higher mortgage fees?

HousingWire Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Rock-bottom mortgage rates are dangling an enticing revenue source in front of lawmakers: G-fees. That prompted more than two dozen real estate and mortgage groups to issue a warning.

News video: Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates 01:54

 People looking to buy a home or refinance their current mortgage are in luck.Mortgage rates have dropped again and the coronavirus is one of the reasons why.

How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates [Video]How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates

Taking a look at the news headlines, we see a fluctuating stock market and concerns over Coronavirus. Those things impact many aspects of our lives, including mortgage rates. So what do these headlines..

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion [Video]American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend. In 2019's fourth quarter, the debt jumped by $193..

What the new coronavirus means for your home loan and mortgage rates

The Federal Reserve's move toÂ cut short-term interest rates may present options for mortgage shoppers.
Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates

Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates· *Weekly mortgage refinance applications surged 26% last week according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.* · *Coronavirus fears...
