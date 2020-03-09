Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )





As the mortgage business continues to try to deal with the repercussions of interest rates hitting an all-time low last week, it appears that some lenders are inflating their advertised mortgage rates to try to stem the tidal wave of mortgage applications they're receiving.


