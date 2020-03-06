Here's what it would take for mortgage rates to sink even lower

Wendi Scott RT @PearlJam: (9/10) Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the countr… 14 minutes ago

Quynh Bui RT @F24Debate: "What surprises me most is that measures we are willing to take to face this #Coronavirus are much more severe than the meas… 16 minutes ago

Bolade RT @UofTBMSA: We would really like to take this moment to thank someone so important to us- @DrLisaRobinson. As one of the Deans of @uoftm… 19 minutes ago

Noah @TheRedShirtGuy Linguist here (although not in historical linguistics so take what I say with grain of salt): docto… https://t.co/qUooI9QDEv 27 minutes ago

dinesh raj RT @EnvAgencyYNE: If a #flood alert was issued would you know what to do? Find out what they mean and what action you need to take if you… 30 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Yorkshire & North East If a #flood alert was issued would you know what to do? Find out what they mean and what action you need to take… https://t.co/nhSFwWCc3s 37 minutes ago

Credulous Boomer Rube Demographic 💁🏼‍♀️ RT @scotty_kiker: Don’t know what location this is, would love to take 5 bus loads of MAGA hat wearers here! Lol! 😂😂! We can’t tolerate cra… 38 minutes ago