Here's what it would take for mortgage rates to sink even lower

HousingWire Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
As markets react to plunging oil prices and news of the coronavirus, HousingWire Columnist Logan Mohtashami shares what he believes it would take to drive mortgage rates even lower than they are now.

The post Here's what it would take for mortgage rates to sink even lower appeared first on HousingWire.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates are lower than ever, but are lenders keeping them from going even lower?

Mortgage rates fell to an all-time low in the last week and lenders across the country are now dealing with a deluge of mortgage applications as borrowers rush...
HousingWire

Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites

As the mortgage business continues to try to deal with the repercussions of interest rates hitting an all-time low last week, it appears that some lenders are...
HousingWire

