HousingWire Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Jared Kushner is selling at a huge profit his stake in Cadre, the proptech that invests in Opportunity Zones, a tax break Kushner pushed to have included in the Republican tax overhaul two years ago.

The post Jared Kushner selling his stake in proptech Cadre appeared first on HousingWire.
Took1ForTheTeam

Misfit Emoji, The swearing enthusiast about town RT @markmobility: A short thread on Kushner's sale of Cadre: "In selling his stake, Mr. Kushner also took advantage of a special federal pr… 40 minutes ago

PahrumpNevada

Time2Be...🍴🥗💃🏡🏢 That might not be the last you hear of it. https://t.co/zffEzt1yK7 March 11, 2020 at 02:30PM 1 hour ago

HousingWire

HousingWire That might not be the last you hear of it. https://t.co/rV56qJ9ccq 1 hour ago

jbrennan9

jbrennan9 Jared Kushner cashing in on his stake in proptech Cadre https://t.co/JsfiL022wY 2 hours ago

reginaflannery1

bic1000 More grifting from @WhiteHouse staff Jared Kushner Selling Stake in Firm That Pursued Federal Tax Break https://t.co/UJUmAWhWyT 5 hours ago

dhost_z

ZDhost Jared Kushner is selling his stake in Cadre, a New York real estate that has sought to profit from a special tax br… https://t.co/vpHWjkocR1 5 hours ago

Barbara12689822

Barbara RT @ChidiNwatu: @DonaldJTrumpJr Fredo still can't see himself when he looks in the room. But Hunter Biden.... https://t.co/TiwEJbXPlF 6 hours ago

AlexandraRoti

Alexandra Roti RT @shoathree: Think about this Kushner pushed for "the Opportunity Zone" tax breaks to be included in Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul while work… 8 hours ago

