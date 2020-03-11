Jared Kushner selling his stake in proptech Cadre Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Jared Kushner is selling at a huge profit his stake in Cadre, the proptech that invests in Opportunity Zones, a tax break Kushner pushed to have included in the Republican tax overhaul two years ago.



