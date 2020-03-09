Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time low

Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time low

HousingWire Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The average U.S. fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.36% this week, reversing course from last week’s all-time low of 3.29%. Although the rate is 7 basis points above the previous week’s level, it’s almost a percentage point below the 4.31% of the same week a year ago, according to Freddie Mac.

The post Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time low appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Of The Week 3/13 [Video]

Best Of The Week 3/13

Here we go again! We know you can't get enough hilarious videos from us. It's time for the best of the week. This compilation has it all from scare pranks, to construction site fails, dance fails,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:10Published
Internet Challenges are Weird: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy [Video]

Internet Challenges are Weird: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy

Happy Friday! It's time for the Fails of the Week! This week we have dumb criminals, a really strange internet challenge, and more!

Credit: FailArmy     Duration: 07:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage Refinance Applications Soar 79% Amid Record-Low Rates

Americans scrambled to refinance their home loans last week as the interest rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to match a record low.
Newsmax Also reported by •bizjournalsBusiness InsiderHousingWire

U.S. mortgage rates reach milestone low

U.S. mortgage rates have reached their lowest level in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.29 percent for the week...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

CapTitle

CAPITOL TITLE #Mortgagerates reverse course ↩️ from last week's all time low for the week ending March 12. via @HousingWire… https://t.co/CjwX7Er51j 3 hours ago

barrylittle

Barry Little Mortgage rates reverse course from last weeks all-time low https://t.co/eLmG6hH7Pf 2 days ago

ltitleandescrow

Linear Title/Escrow Mortgage rates reverse course from last week&#039;s all-time low https://t.co/qlJf8rxR0m 3 days ago

DEStateHousing

DE State Housing Authority RT @HousingWire: The average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.36% this week. https://t.co/zunfB2do2o 3 days ago

mymortgage

Paul Defngin Mortgage Rates Reverse Course From Last Week's All-Time Low... *-Banks at capacity with the volume of how ma... https://t.co/ktRx0iUaxg 3 days ago

Mdoeshomeloans

Maureen Williams Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time low https://t.co/dcHO7gZJg9 https://t.co/pvtqxpoCJh 4 days ago

o4mortgages

Oliver Cuevas Mortgage rates reverse course from last week&#039;s all-time low https://t.co/Ye7pY5cgKi 4 days ago

LiquidityL

Liquidity Lighthouse Mortgage rates reverse course from last week&#039;s all-time low https://t.co/4Jf4HULKUi 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.