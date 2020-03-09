Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time low
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The average U.S. fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.36% this week, reversing course from last week’s all-time low of 3.29%. Although the rate is 7 basis points above the previous week’s level, it’s almost a percentage point below the 4.31% of the same week a year ago, according to Freddie Mac.
