Economists downgrade forecasts as coronavirus spreads

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The post Economists downgrade forecasts as When historians look back at the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., they’ll likely put a pin on the evening of Wednesday, March 11.The post Economists downgrade forecasts as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval 01:21 Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent. Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a...