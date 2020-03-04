Global  

Quicken Loans moves nearly all employees to remote work as coronavirus spreads

HousingWire Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
With the coronavirus continuing to spread, some of the biggest companies in the U.S. are moving their employees to work from home to try to mitigate the impact of the virus. Included among those companies is the biggest mortgage lender in the country.

