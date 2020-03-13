Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Agents, it’s time to be the leaders you claim to be

Agents, it’s time to be the leaders you claim to be

HousingWire Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
In this week's piece, HousingWire Columnist Dustin Brohm explores the responsibility real estate agents have to their communities during times of turmoil. Agents, he writes, have the opportunity to be "a beacon of hope, positivity, honesty and optimism for those in their communities who see them as local experts or local leaders."

The post Agents, it’s time to be the leaders you claim to be appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.