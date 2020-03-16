Global  

How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor

HousingWire Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Do homebuyers even know if they’re going to have a job? Do sellers want open house crowds in their homes right now? These questions, spurred by coronavirus, come at peak homebuying season, and HousingWire Columnist Julian Hebron explores just what these questions could mean for iBuyers.

The post How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor appeared first on HousingWire.
