Redfin halts homebuying as coronavirus spreads

HousingWire Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The growing uncertainty in the housing market has claimed its first iBuyer victim. Redfin announced Wednesday that it is hitting the pause button on its homebuying efforts, which it calls RedfinNow.

The post Redfin halts homebuying as coronavirus spreads appeared first on HousingWire.
Redfin suspends open houses as coronavirus spreads

As the real estate industry continues to adapt to a whole new world dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Redfin is taking a drastic step to try to limit the spread...
HousingWire

