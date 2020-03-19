New York will let some residents skip 3 months of mortgage payments as coronavirus spreads

Global  

HUD, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac announced Wednesday that they are suspending foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days to keep people in their homes the coronavirus spreads. But the state of New York is taking its relief efforts several steps further, including letting certain residents skip their mortgage payments for 90 days.

 As hospitals in New York and worldwide scramble for enough beds and respirators for coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightens restrictions even more but stops short of a shelter-in-place order; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

