Senate poised to pass $2 trillion stimulus bill after banning Trump from getting funds

HousingWire Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Senate passed a $2 trillion federal rescue package on Wednesday after Republicans agreed to oversight measures including a ban on President Donald Trump or his family receiving funds.

The post Senate poised to pass $2 trillion stimulus bill after banning Trump from getting funds appeared first on HousingWire.
News video: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill For Coronavirus Crisis

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill For Coronavirus Crisis 00:32

 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping Americans hurt by the coronavirus epidemic. The bill will also extend aid to industries, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy medical equipment. According to Reuters, the bill was passed by a 96-0 vote following...

