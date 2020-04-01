Mortgage applications rebounded last week, rising 15.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after plummeting from record highs, according to MBA. The post Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall appeared first on HousingWire.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sergio Hidalgo Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall https://t.co/0k1i2j0ggt #realestate #lending 1 day ago JLA - Montgomery Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall https://t.co/RFngx4RdUM 1 day ago Lazaro Lopez Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall https://t.co/e3gC6DZ4Gp 2 days ago Haley Thayer Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall: https://t.co/snPulwMwc7 https://t.co/zLaOOcdbjo 2 days ago Residential First Capital Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall: https://t.co/AHH8a4oV1a https://t.co/KwgHaay1KE 2 days ago FinLocker If you are thinking about applying for a mortgage or refinance, start by opening a FinLocker… https://t.co/fY6jwCQVnc 2 days ago Cloudstar Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall https://t.co/x6dcD0B93Q 2 days ago Linear Title/Escrow Mortgage applications rebound after interest rates fall https://t.co/2AssOuY6NG 2 days ago