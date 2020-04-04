Home of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love listed for $7.5M

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A 117-year-old Queen Anne-style house in Denny Blaine that was once home to Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain can be yours for $7.5 million.



The 8,212-square-foot home was quietly listed near the beginning of September and boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a wine cellar. The 3/4 acre property has views of Lake Washington and is close to Madison Park. 👓 View full article

