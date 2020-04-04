Home of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love listed for $7.5M
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () A 117-year-old Queen Anne-style house in Denny Blaine that was once home to Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain can be yours for $7.5 million.
The 8,212-square-foot home was quietly listed near the beginning of September and boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a wine cellar. The 3/4 acre property has views of Lake Washington and is close to Madison Park.
This Day in History: Kurt Cobain Dies By Suicide April 5, 1994 The Nirvana frontman died by suicide in his Seattle home after struggling with drug addiction and depression for years. The rock icon had checked himself out of a Los Angeles rehab just a week earlier. His body wasn't discovered until...
