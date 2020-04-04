Global  

The Profitable Publisher, Part One: Digital Media Businesses as Funnels

HousingWire Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Ever since I worked at Travelzoo, I’ve thought about digital media businesses as funnels.  You attract readers to the top of the funnel, your website, through search, social, and other content distribution platforms like Flipboard.  You move readers to the middle of the funnel with loyalty products like email newsletters and podcasts. You can also […]

