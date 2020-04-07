Global  

5 indicators that will show when the housing market is rebounding from COVID-19

HousingWire Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
As the coronavirus continues to spread, the question on everyone's mind is "When will things go back to normal?" And while there is no sure way of predicting the end of virus, HousingWire Columnist Logan Mohtashami gives us a look at what data points will indicate the housing market's eventual rebound.

The post 5 indicators that will show when the housing market is rebounding from COVID-19 appeared first on HousingWire.
