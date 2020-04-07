5 indicators that will show when the housing market is rebounding from COVID-19 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the question on everyone's mind is "When will things go back to normal?" And while there is no sure way of predicting the end of virus, HousingWire Columnist Logan Mohtashami gives us a look at what data points will indicate the housing market's eventual rebound.



The post 5 indicators that will show when the housing market is rebounding from COVID-19 appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published 1 week ago Housing market could see major fallout due to COVID-19 01:58 At this time last year, the housing market in Western New York was at a historic high. You Might Like

Tweets about this