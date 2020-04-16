Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Just a few days after it raised its lending standards to require nearly all borrowers to have at least 20% down and a 700 FICO score in order to buy a home, JPMorgan Chase is “temporarily pausing” its home equity line of credit offering.



The post Chase stops accepting HELOC applications appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

