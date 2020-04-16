Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > The government’s small business rescue program is out of money

The government’s small business rescue program is out of money

HousingWire Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A landmark piece of the CARES Act designed to help small businesses stay in business is already out of money. Thursday morning, the federal government’s small business rescue program, the Paycheck Protection Program, ceased accepting new applications, leaving countless businesses without an alternative to secure funding to continue paying their employees. HW+ Premium Content

The post The government’s small business rescue program is out of money appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Small Business Aid Program Set to Run out of Money

Small Business Aid Program Set to Run out of Money 01:01

 $350 billion set aside for small businesses as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act will likely run dry on Wednesday, April 15th.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

calaveras

calaveras RT @AlexFischCC: 🤔 “During the first 10 days of the federal government’s small-business rescue program, the spigot was wide open in Nebrask… 3 minutes ago

CookKCEgyptian

KC RT @JuliaDavisNews: During the first 10 days of the federal government’s small-business rescue program, the spigot was wide open in Nebrask… 32 minutes ago

dailygreens90

Nicholas D. Miller NEW YORK &mdash; Desperate small business owners who hoped for a quick government lifeline to help them survive the… https://t.co/OGfOhX1GoC 1 hour ago

ssmidt

Shana Smidt RT @paultenhaken: During the first 13 days of the federal government’s small-business rescue program, companies in South Dakota got enough… 2 hours ago

AlexFischCC

Alex Fisch 🤔 “During the first 10 days of the federal government’s small-business rescue program, the spigot was wide open in… https://t.co/XFrqoQNAA4 2 hours ago

CrainsChicago

Crain's Chicago Some local banks are punching above their weight when it comes to processing applications for the federal governmen… https://t.co/iQ6pxYzwRY 2 hours ago

COREBIZUS

Core Business Svcs The SBA Paycheck Protection Program reaches it's limit! #smallbusiness #ppploans https://t.co/s9yqW3c1gw 3 hours ago

jon61wade

Jon Wade RT @SteveshortShort: In the beginning I was very impressed how Boris and the government stood up in adversity. Now however Public Health En… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.