The government’s small business rescue program is out of money
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () A landmark piece of the CARES Act designed to help small businesses stay in business is already out of money. Thursday morning, the federal government’s small business rescue program, the Paycheck Protection Program, ceased accepting new applications, leaving countless businesses without an alternative to secure funding to continue paying their employees. HW+ Premium Content
