Free credit reports are now available for everyone, every week

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Under normal circumstances, people can access a free credit report once per year from each of the three main credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. But nothing about 2020 has been normal. As a result, the credit reporting agencies announced Monday that they are making free credit reports available to all Americans once per week for the next year.



The post Free credit reports are now available for everyone, every week appeared first on HousingWire.



