Free credit reports are now available for everyone, every week

HousingWire Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Under normal circumstances, people can access a free credit report once per year from each of the three main credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. But nothing about 2020 has been normal. As a result, the credit reporting agencies announced Monday that they are making free credit reports available to all Americans once per week for the next year.

