Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Property News > Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel

Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel

HousingWire Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The mortgage market has already seen some seismic shifts in the last several weeks, as lenders of all shapes and sizes made changes to their lending standards to deal with the current economic conditions in the U.S. Now, one of the mortgage market’s biggest players is shutting down one of its lending channels, but it says the change isn’t due to the coronavirus.

The post Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friday Sector Laggards: Credit Services & Lending, Advertising Stocks [Video]

Friday Sector Laggards: Credit Services & Lending, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, credit services & lending shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of MR.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

PahrumpNevada

Time2Be...🍴🥗💃🏡🏢 Nonbank shifting focus to consumer direct, correspondent channels. https://t.co/U3r0VKH5mN May 02, 2020 at 11:00AM 2 days ago

HousingWire

HousingWire Nonbank shifting focus to consumer direct, correspondent channels. https://t.co/JeHMSthYES 2 days ago

TwrenH

TWren_HW 🌟 RT @HousingWire: Nonbank shifting focus to consumer direct, correspondent channels. https://t.co/JeHMSthYES 4 days ago

InfoDiaz

Ed Diaz NMLS #249808 Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel - HousingWire https://t.co/jevtSynHhf #SmartNews 4 days ago

HaleyThayer_

Haley Thayer Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel - https://t.co/4flY1eg8L8 https://t.co/fzqXxNMbl7 4 days ago

ResFirstCapital

Residential First Capital Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel - https://t.co/DEE42qBtEY https://t.co/tlcSiazovt 4 days ago

AnalyticIntel

Analytic Intel 🧠👨‍💻🕵️‍♂️ Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel https://t.co/6b8LQFTvYG 5 days ago

russ45esq

GFR & Associates, PC Mr. Cooper shutters wholesale lending channel https://t.co/vufzAFGFCp 5 days ago