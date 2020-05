Freddie Mac reveals $200M in Q1 net income, down from $1.4B a year ago Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

CEO David Brickman pointed to a quarter that was “marked by unprecedented challenges to our country, our business and our markets."



The post Freddie Mac reveals $200M in Q1 net income, down from $1.4B a year ago appeared first on HousingWire.

