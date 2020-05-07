It hasn’t been this hard to get a mortgage in more than five years
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () As COVID-19 froze the country’s economy for most of March and all of April, it became increasingly more difficult for borrowers to get a mortgage, even if they had the means to take one on. In fact, a new report shows that in April, it became harder to get a mortgage than it's been for more than five years.
The post It hasn’t been this hard to get a mortgage in more than five years appeared first on HousingWire.
As the clock ticks down to Google's deprecation of third-party cookies by 2022, more ad agencies are seeking alternative methods of targeting audiences. Increasingly, a consensus for the way ahead looks like being "identity graphs", software systems which offer up a PII-compliant way to use profiles...