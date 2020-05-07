Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As COVID-19 froze the country’s economy for most of March and all of April, it became increasingly more difficult for borrowers to get a mortgage, even if they had the means to take one on. In fact, a new report shows that in April, it became harder to get a mortgage than it's been for more than five years.



The post It hasn’t been this hard to get a mortgage in more than five years appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

