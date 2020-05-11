Global  

Mortgage catch-22: Interest rates are lower than ever, but millions of borrowers can’t get a loan

HousingWire Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Despite the fact that mortgage rates have been at or near record lows for more than a month, millions of potential borrowers are facing a situation where it’s simultaneously never been a better time to buy a home and never been harder to get a mortgage; a true mortgage catch-22. HW+ Premium Content

News video: Lenders hoping to see drop in mortgage assistance requests as economy slowly reopens

Lenders hoping to see drop in mortgage assistance requests as economy slowly reopens 01:49

 At the end of the week, the mortgage payments for millions of Americans will come due and a growing number of them will seek relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state and national economy slowly begins to re-open, however, mortgage and lending experts hope the worst may be over.

Mortgage Lenders Tighten Screws on Credit in Echo of 2008

Mortgage rates are at record lows, but borrowers hoping to take advantage are running into the toughest loan-approval standards in years.
Newsmax

Interest-free loans aidÂ FHA-backed borrowers behind on their mortgage

Borrowers who request mortgage forbearanceÂ on an FHA-backed loans can convert the missed payments into interest-free loans, HUD said Tuesday.
Newsday

