Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leigh Brown holds many titles: Realtor, broker/owner, author, keynote speaker, sales coach and host of a lively podcast called "Crazy Sh*t in Real Estate" that has 197 episodes and counting. She'll bring her fiery delivery and entertaining speaking style to the engage.marketing summit in June.



The post Prominent Realtor Leigh Brown to speak at engage.marketing summit appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article