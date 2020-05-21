Another 2.4 million workers filed jobless claims

Thursday, 21 May 2020 () “At any other time in the past 50 years, news that 2.4 million Americans filed claims for unemployment insurance in a single week would be a horrifying development,” the economists said. “But in March and April we saw weekly figures that at times crested above 6 million, so today’s news that jobless claims fell to 2.4 million after 2.7 million last week is good news.”
The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose again last week as backlogs in processing claims continue to be cleared and disruptions from the novel coronavirus unleash a second wave of layoffs, pointing to another month of staggering job losses in May.