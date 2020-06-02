Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington D.C. housing market seeing quick rebound from pandemic

HousingWire Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The Washington, D.C.-area market is among the most expensive on the East Coast. Redfin reported the average D.C. metro home price last month was $620,000, up 5.1% from one year earlier. The arrival of Amazon’s second headquarters at National Landing in Arlington County has kept prices high for that section of the market.

The post Washington D.C. housing market seeing quick rebound from pandemic appeared first on HousingWire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

While Idaho's housing market sustains, experts predict teleworkers could soon flood into the Gem State [Video]

While Idaho's housing market sustains, experts predict teleworkers could soon flood into the Gem State

While housing markets in cities like Seattle crater under the pandemic, the same can’t be said about Boise — despite a burgeoning affordable housing crisis.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:52Published
In Pandemic, Brands Tilt To Agility & Performance: Innovid’s Chalozin [Video]

In Pandemic, Brands Tilt To Agility & Performance: Innovid’s Chalozin

In the wreckage caused by COVID-19, marketers are having to think on their feet - but many of them don't have to move their feet at all. That is the conclusion of one video and connected TV advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:37Published

Tweets about this