Washington D.C. housing market seeing quick rebound from pandemic
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The Washington, D.C.-area market is among the most expensive on the East Coast. Redfin reported the average D.C. metro home price last month was $620,000, up 5.1% from one year earlier. The arrival of Amazon’s second headquarters at National Landing in Arlington County has kept prices high for that section of the market.
