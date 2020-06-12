Ithaca, New York says it will cancel rent payments Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ithaca, New York has become the first city in the U.S. to cancel rent payments in response to COVID-19. A new resolution now allows the mayor to cancel rent debt from the last three months for tenants and small businesses, pending approval from the state.



The post Ithaca, New York says it will cancel rent payments appeared first on HousingWire. 👓 View full article

