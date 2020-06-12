Ithaca, New York says it will cancel rent payments
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Ithaca, New York has become the first city in the U.S. to cancel rent payments in response to COVID-19. A new resolution now allows the mayor to cancel rent debt from the last three months for tenants and small businesses, pending approval from the state.
Beloved local New York City store Rags a Gogo will be closing its doors due to the financial strain ensued by the coronavirus pandemic.
Owner Joshua Suzanne Ethier, who has had her shop for nearly three decades, stocking it with classics from American fashion, tells her story.
Ethier said: "I...