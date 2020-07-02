Global  

Unemployment rate falls to 11.1% in June

HousingWire Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The unemployment rate in the U.S. fell to 11.1% in June, with a footnote in the report saying a “misclassification” error means the rate may be as much as a percentage point higher.

The post Unemployment rate falls to 11.1% in June appeared first on HousingWire.
