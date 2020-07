Beachfront cottage in Baiting Hollow on sale for $199,200 Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A three-bedroom, one-bath cottage in the beachfront Oakleigh Cottages community in Baiting Hollow is listing for $199,200. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James F. Wallace Beachfront cottage in Baiting Hollow on sale for $199,200 https://t.co/B9TmOdv8qd via @Newsday 2 days ago