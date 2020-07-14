Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act

HousingWire Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
In recent days, both Quicken Loans, the nation's largest lender, and The National Association of Realtors, the nations' largest trade organization, have called on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to withdraw its proposed rule to amend the HUD interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard.

The post Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act appeared first on HousingWire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Julian Castro Says Proper Housing Is Fundamental to Success

Julian Castro Says Proper Housing Is Fundamental to Success 02:37

 Julian Castro, former HUD secretary, talks about the importance of stable housing for Americans and dissects former VP Joe Biden's plan to combat the housing crisis.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

If You're At Risk Of Eviction In The 'Housing Apocalypse,' Do These Things Now [Video]

If You're At Risk Of Eviction In The 'Housing Apocalypse,' Do These Things Now

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic gathered steam, US lawmakers moved to protect newly unemployed Americans from evictions. But now, eviction freezes are set to expire on various dates before..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:44Published
Juneteenth Day recalls history of Milwaukee fair housing march [Video]

Juneteenth Day recalls history of Milwaukee fair housing march

Juneteenth Day recalls the history of Milwaukee fair housing march.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:03Published

Tweets about this

McGaddy

SusanMcDonaldGaddy RT @McGaddy: Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act On April 1, 1989 I married a man who aspired to… 6 days ago

McGaddy

SusanMcDonaldGaddy Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act On April 1, 1989 I married a man who… https://t.co/0nTXSOlS7W 6 days ago

LiquidityL

Liquidity Lighthouse Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act https://t.co/3exo9g6NKY 6 days ago

coryboatright

Cory Boatright Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act https://t.co/u36C5opmrT #fairhousingact 6 days ago

FrankBuysPhilly

Frank Buys Philly LLC (Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act) - https://t.co/cDPo4OY6as 6 days ago

AbodeDetroit

Abode Detroit Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act: https://t.co/jJbqSdSm7V 6 days ago

PahrumpNevada

Time2Be...🍴🥗💃🏡🏢 Quicken Loans and Nar urge HUD to look at deeper causes of systemic discrimination. #FairHousingAct.… https://t.co/WMdS24yOvp 1 week ago

HousingWire

HousingWire Quicken Loans and Nar urge HUD to look at deeper causes of systemic discrimination. #FairHousingAct. https://t.co/pZ6vKuLO4r 1 week ago