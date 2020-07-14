Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In recent days, both Quicken Loans, the nation's largest lender, and The National Association of Realtors, the nations' largest trade organization, have called on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to withdraw its proposed rule to amend the HUD interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard.



