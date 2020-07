You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Take advantage of lower interest rates



The housing market is booming thanks to falling interest rates. A positive effect of the pandemic - interest rates are at a historic low. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago JTS Mortgage Minute 7/7/20 - Low Mortgage Rates & Increased Demand



Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals tells us that with historically low interest rates right now, demand for new housing will outpace the supply. Now is an excellent time to get.. Credit: WCBI Published 2 weeks ago JTS Mortgage Minute 06/30/20 - Trust & Interest Rates



Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals stresses the need to work with TRUSTED lenders when buying a house, especially during the confusion of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also necessary.. Credit: WCBI Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Real Estate Advisor [PULSE] What’s driving the lowest mortgage rates in history? https://t.co/QgJpVzQ6Ob 28 minutes ago