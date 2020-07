TransUnion: the percentage of accounts in financial hardship began to level off in June Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Accounts with mortgage loans in “financial hardship” fell from 7.48% in May to 6.79% during the month of June, according to a report from TransUnion.



Accounts with mortgage loans in "financial hardship" fell from 7.48% in May to 6.79% during the month of June, according to a report from TransUnion.

