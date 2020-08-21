Global  
 

Are existing home sales showing a housing bubble?

HousingWire Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
In his latest article, HousingWire's Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami writes: "For the last many years I have been writing that the years 2020-2024 would have the best demographics for housing ever recorded in U.S. history. As it happens, these fabulous demographics are accompanied by the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded in history."
