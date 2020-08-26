Global  
 

Hurricane Laura the latest blow to residents of one HUD-subsidized community in Galveston

HousingWire Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
For one community in Galveston, Texas, Hurricane Laura — expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane — is just the latest in a long series of disasters that they say have been made worse by the way the Department of Housing and Urban Development has managed the situation.
News video: 'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes 00:46

 The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents...

