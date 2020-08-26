Hurricane Laura the latest blow to residents of one HUD-subsidized community in Galveston
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () For one community in Galveston, Texas, Hurricane Laura — expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane — is just the latest in a long series of disasters that they say have been made worse by the way the Department of Housing and Urban Development has managed the situation.
The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents...