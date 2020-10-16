You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Utility Crews on Patrol as Red Flag Conditions Worsen



With temperatures on the way up and humidity down, PG&E sent crews on patrol in high-fire-risk areas Thursday to get the jump on incipient wildfires. Andria Borba reports from the Oakland Hills... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:01 Published 21 hours ago Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas



The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago PM announces three-tier Covid alert system



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:32 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this Rob Scahill Homes in high-risk wildfire areas are more affordable https://t.co/MCst6XZstJ 11 minutes ago Stacy Alls Realtor Homes in high-risk wildfire areas are more affordable https://t.co/s4tNvYF1QM https://t.co/KxCN4oV9Nq 29 minutes ago