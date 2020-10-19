|
TransUnion announces partnership with FinLocker to give consumers and lenders more access to data
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Credit reporting agency TransUnion announced on Monday that it was making an equity investment in FinLocker’s $20 million Series A round, inking a partnership agreement designed to give consumers more control and access to their credit data while letting lenders and servicers leverage FinLocker for lead nurturing and conversion.
