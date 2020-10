Ahead of its IPO, Caliber gives its private equity owner $300M in cash Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Lone Star Funds' residential mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans hopes to raise up to $538 million at its highly anticipated public debut next week, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchanges Commission on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

